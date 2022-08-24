Billie Ray Kilburn passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was 57 years old. He was born March 6, 1965 in Leslie County, Kentucky, the son of the late, Charlie Kilburn and Mossie Baker Kilburn. Billie Ray had been life-long resident of Leslie Co. with the exception of living in Manchester for the past 10 years. By occupation he was a coal miner. He was affliated with the Big Fork Church of God. Billie Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginsenging, motorcycle riding, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Billie Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Mossie Baker Kilburn, one brother, Darrell Kilburn and one grandchild, Tatelyn. He leaves the following relatives surviving; fiance', Patricia Estep, Manchester, KY., three sons, Lonnie Kilburn (Tatum Cros), Lexington, KY, Billy Kilburn (McKinley), Georgetown, Ky and Dustin Kilburn, Wooton, KY, one daughter, Rachel Kilburn, Campton, KY, one brother, Johnny Kilburn, Georgia, one sister, Georgia, Lynn Wheat, eleven grandchildren, Laketon, Leland, Ryder, Kyzer, Kindle, Maya, Trevon, Taylor, Trenton and Tabitha & a host of other relatives and friends survive.
