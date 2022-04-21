Billy "Bill" David Carr, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 19th, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.
Bill was born in Manchester, KY on September 1, 1965, a son of the late Tanzy and Armilda Smith Carr.
Bill is survived by his children: Jody (Curtis) Brock of East Bernstadt, and Billy (Jacklyn) Carr of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother, Tim (Norma) Carr of Manchester; and his grandchildren: Kaylee, Emma, Kirsten, Wes, Allie, Kinsley, Zoey, Brayden, and Dylan.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Carr, and his brother, Rick Carr.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Dean Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Carr Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.