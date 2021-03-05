Mr. Billy Brown, age 80 of Taylorsville, departed this life on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Baptist Health Louisville. He was born on Sunday, April 14, 1940 in Manchester to Woodrow and Alpha Jarvis Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army, servicing in Korea, Germany and Vietnam as well as a car transport and a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Sherrie Hensley Brown, his children: Billy Keith Brown, Leesa Elizabeth Foster and Janice Eileen Banfield as well as 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his brothers: Jimmy Brown and Ray Brown and his sister: Thelma Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Woodrow and Alpha Brown, his brother: Johnny Brown and his sisters: Wanda Roberts and Wilma Mills.
Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Brown will be conducted on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
