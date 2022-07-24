Billy Carl Mays, age 68, of Manchester, KY passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born on October 18, 1953 in Manchester, KY to Dill Mays and Sally Mays.
Billy loved his family immensely and always lent a helping hand to others. He enjoyed working outside and gardening, being around his family and was a car enthusiast. He loved his sister, Hazel’s home cooking. He attended church at Word of Faith Pentecostal in London, KY.
He leaves behind his children, Rodney and Pam Mays; Karlie Mays; three siblings, Hazel Napier, Docia Hurley and Dora Lee Hacker; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dill and Sally Mays; four siblings, Ray Mays, Paul Mays, Cap Mays, and Loretta Collins; one child, Bill Richard Mays; and one special niece, Lisa Martin.
The family held a private viewing on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. A direct burial followed at James Reid Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
