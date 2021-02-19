Billy Gray, 54, of Manchester, KY passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. The Oneida, KY native was a retired horse groomer and member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Manchester. He was a son of the late Sandlin Paul Gray and Phyllis Maxie Owens.
He is survived by 2 brothers: Paul Gray and Todd Gray, both of Manchester, KY;
1 sister: Sandy Foote and husband, James, Manchester, KY;
His step mother: Darlene Gray, Manchester, KY;
His step father: Billy Don Owens, Manchester, KY;
Several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Manchester, KY with burial in Sandlin Branch Cemetery. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
