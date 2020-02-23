Billy Joe Gibson, 55 of Oneida, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Advent Health in Manchester, KY. Billy Joe was born March 5, 1964 at Oneida, KY., the son of the late, A.P. Gibson & Gladys Gibson. He had been a life-long resident of Clay Co. By occupation he was a carpenter, Billy Joe was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church at Saul, KY. He enjoyed coon hunting, trading, gardening & spending time with his famiy.
Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves the following relatives surviving; Fiance', Nicole Smith of Booneville, KY., 2 beloved sons, B.J. Gibson (Angie) of Oneida, KY. & Wayne gibson (Megan) of Booneville, KY., 2 brothers, Roger Gibson of Oneida, KY. & Doug Baker of Oneida, KY., 4 treasured grandchildren, Brooklyn, Dalton, Walker & Addie. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Bob Rice & Rev. Brian Collett
Interment: Gladys Gibson Cemetery, Oneida, KY. (Otter Creek Road)
Pallbearers: B.J. Gibson, Wayne Gibson & Doug Baker
Visitation: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home Chapel.
Courtesy announcement, Dwayne Walker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
