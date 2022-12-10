Billy Wayne Burns, age 75 departed this life on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at his home. He was born Tuesday, May 27, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to Johnny and Edna Melton Burns. He was a retired coal miner and a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Sandra Wolfe Burns, his children: David Jarvis, Doug Jarvis (Teresa) and Renee Harris (Michael), his grandchildren: Joshua Jarvis, Chelsea Jarvis, Cody Jarvis, Andrew Jarvis, Sydney Jackson, Bryan Harris and Amanda Baker as well as his great grandchildren: Joshlyn Jarvis, Chase Jarvis, Addie Williams, Elena Jarvis, Emma Harris, Kash Reed, Alli Reed, Drakelyn Baker, Kennedy Baker, Luke Jarvis, Mallory Jarvis and Tucker Jackson. Also surviving are his brothers and sister: Edgar Burns (Barbara), Donald Burns (Geraldine), Debra Collins (CB), Russell Burns and Joseph Burns (Vicki) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Edna Burns, his grandson: Trenton Thompson, his sister: Judy Root and his brother: Darryl Burns.
Funeral Services for Billy Wayne Burns will be conducted on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joey Burns will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.