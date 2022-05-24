Mr. Billy Wayne Smith, age 69 departed this life on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Advent Health of Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, April 14, 1953 in Manchester, Kentucky to Charlie and Kathleen (Eversole) Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Cathleen Vilar and husband Miguel Isaias Vilar, III; grandchildren: Miguel Isaac Vilar, IV and Jacob Josiah Vilar. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Garry Dean Smith and wife Ines, George Smith and Jennifer, Terry Smith, Cheryl Depew and husband Vernon, and Rosaleen Eversole and husband Stacey.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Kathleen Smith; his son: Scott Smith and brothers: Troy Smith, Darrell Smith, Roy C. Smith, Denny Smith.
Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Wayne Smith will be conducted on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Charles Eversole and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in the John’s Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.