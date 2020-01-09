Billy Wells, age 87 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sunday, December 25, 1932 in Manchester. He was a retired electrician and plumber and was a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: David Wells and his wife Joyce and James Douglas Wells and his wife Samantha, his grandchildren: Jonathan, Kennith, Kallie and Wyatt, his great grandchildren: Sean and Brianna, his sister: Clara Oliver and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Loretta “Rick” Wells, his sisters: Trula Barrett, Martha Hacker, Doll Chadwell and Lula Heidrich and his infant brother.
A celebration of life for Billy Wells will be conducted on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Bob Rice and Bro. Mike Gibson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Campbell Cemetery in the Pin Hook Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
