A road rage incident nearly turned deadly Friday afternoon on Ky. 638, according to deputy sheriff Wes Brumley.
The incident has landed a Greenbriar man behind bars facing multiple felony charges.
Darrell Bishop, 43, is charged with wanton endangerment 1st and assault 1st, along with a host of traffic violations, following the incident.
At 6:18 p.m., Clay dispatch received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident involving a Chevrolet truck and Tahoe. While police were responding to the incident, they received an update that the vehicles had crashed, and two men were actively fighting and had guns.
When deputies Brumley and Coty Arnold arrived at the scene, they separated Bishop and John Martin, of 119 Maupin Hollow Road, and detained them.
After talking with witnesses, the deputies’ determined Bishop was the aggressor and discovered he had nearly crashed into two other individuals while the event.
According to the police report, witnesses said Bishop was driving the truck and passed Martin’s Tahoe nearly running him off the road. Once Bishop was in front of the vehicle, they said he accelerated backwards toward Martin at a high rate of speed. Martin turned into the opposite lane in attempt to avoid the Bishop vehicle but was unable to. Martin’s vehicle received extensive damage and the air bags deployed, the report stated.
Witnesses further stated that Bishop exited his vehicle following impact with a gun in his hand and went to Martin’s vehicle where he struck him in the face.
Brumley said he did see Martin had facial injuries and found a weapon in Bishop’s car.
Bishop was also charged with reckless driving; failure to produce an insurance card; no registration receipt; and no license to be in possession.
It is not known what ignited the road rage incident.
