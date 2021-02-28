Coal was booming in Clay County in the 1970’s but it didn’t come without mishaps and disasters.
In a span of two weeks in July 1975 a new constructed coal tipple collapsed, and a train derailment occurred.
The following is a reprint of the two stories reported in consecutive weeks.
$100,000 Tipple collapses
The newly constructed coal train loader tipple on Barbourville Road owned by Kentucky Gem Coal collapsed causing several thousand dollars of damage.
The loader fell in at about 1 p.m. while a coal train was being loaded there, company workmen said, the loader, which was built to hold 250 tons, was only partially loaded when it buckled in the middle and then collapsed on top of a coal car being loaded.
No one was injured in the accident although two men riding on the crushed coal car were shaken up by their near escape, the workmen said.
Company officials would not estimate the damages brought by the collapse of the million-dollar unitrain but indicated it would run into several thousand dollars.
The whole structure was bent and twisted by the falling loader they said, and repairs would involve the whole unitrain.
Electric power in the area was lost for about 25 minutes for 1,000 KU customers as the loader tore down power lines in the collapse.
Repairs were expected to start immediately and would take several months, a company spokesperson said. The tipple was to remain closed until the wreckage was cleared. Once cleared, the tipple was slated to run on a limited basis.
DERAILED! Train blocks track for 20 hours
The derailment of an L&N coal train near the old Garrard depot Monday blocked tracks in the area for about 20 hours and caused an undetermined amount of damage.
Cause of the 5 p.m. derailment was not revealed by the tight-lipped investigating officials.
A total of six loaded coal cars were moved from the tracks in the derailment with two cars turned on their sides and one partially turned over.
About 300-400 feet of track was turned sideways by the accident and several feet of ties were piled up by one of the derailed cars.
Railroad crews worked to clear the wreckage all night Monday and part of Tuesday. Railroad officials at the scene, said the tracks would be in use Tuesday evening.
Coal in the cars is reported to belong to Shamrock Coal Company. L&N official O.J. Filner, Corbin officer, refused to either verify or deny the statement.
Filner, who refused to make any comment on the incident, was on the scene inspecting the wreckage at 6 p.m. Monday, railroad repair crews arrived shortly after Filner to begin the repairs.
By noon Tuesday the crews had the tracks replaced and were in the process of clearing the overturned cars. A railroad spokesman said at that time the tracks would be cleared by Tuesday afternoon for another train already headed towards Garrard on that track.
