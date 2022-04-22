Smoke filled the air, gunshots could be heard as far away as Paw Paw.  No it wasn't another Clay County feud outbreak like those in our history.

The Black, Gold Shootout is now underway at Ponderosa Pines at Horse Creek!  Visitors from all over the United States are staying at the Pines and participating in the annual spring event.

Organizer Jerome Jarvis says the turnout has been great the shooting is even better!

Here's some scenes from Friday morning at the shootout:

