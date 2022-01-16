Reporting at 10:15 a.m.--Clay County is under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Monday morning. Reports are coming in around 10 a.m. of black ice forming in various parts of the county on roads and bridges.
You are advised to NOT TRAVEL unless it’s an emergency. Please keep the roadways clear for emergency personnel and snow removal crews.
The forecast is calling for freezing rain followed by heavy, wet snow with accumulations of 4-7 inches, with higher amounts possible. Ice amounts could be a glaze to one tenth of an inch.
Snow could come down at rates of at least one inch per hour this afternoon resulting in visbility of a quarter mile or less. The storm and ice could cause downed trees/limbs possibly causing power outages.
Again, please stay home and keep the roadway’s clear for emergency personnel. As of 10 a.m. the radar shows the snow starting just after 2:15 p.m.
The following is statement from the KYTC District 11 Facebook page:
“Crews reported for duty at 12 a.m Saturday to get trucks ready for the winter storm heading our way. Our advice? Stay home and let the #KYTCSnowfighters handle it. Really. We don’t recommend travel. With snow expected to fall fast - more than one inch an hour, and possibility of ice, roads won’t be clear until after the storm passes, even though plow trucks will stay on the road throughout. So, play it safe: Stay home if you can.
If you must travel during the storm, be mindful of changing road conditions – again, snow will pile up between plow passes – and drive carefully: Take it slow, keep safe distances between vehicles and plows, and give yourself plenty of time to reach destinations safely. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov online or use Waze.”
KYTC District 11 crews have been readying equipment, stockpiling salt and ensuring plows and salt spreaders are in good, working order. Crews also have been pretreating roads in a few districts where conditions were dry enough. The treatment consists of applying a brine spray that helps reduce bonding of snow to pavement. The cabinet asks for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
“Our snow and ice teams are working hard to be prepared to respond,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “The best thing Kentuckians can do to help is to plan to stay off the road if at all possible.”
