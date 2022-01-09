After a day of rain and melting snow, chilly arctic air will flow into eastern Kentucky this evening and into the night driving temperatures back down into the lower 20s and upper teens by dawn Monday.
As a result, any leftover wet spots and puddles on area roads will likely freeze creating icy patches. On account of this, motorists need to be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions later tonight and through the Monday morning commute.
Temps will drop below freezing at midnight and continue to drop each hour until reaching a low of 20 degrees at 7 a.m.
Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
