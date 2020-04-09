Former Clay County Tiger & Alice Lloyd College basketball standout Blake Smith has signed with Free Agency Basketball, furthering his already illustrious career. Smith, a senior guard, played an outstanding four years of basketball for the Eagles.
Smith joined the Eagles after a successful high school career at Clay County High School where he scored 1,703 points and helped his team win two regional championships. After high school, Smith decided to take his talents to Alice Lloyd College.
The “Mountain Mamba” accumulated an impressive 2,307 points and 623 rebounds, becoming only the fourth Eagle to total over 2,000 points and 500 rebounds. "I was actually talking to my dad one day, and he was like, 'Man you play like a really, really poor man's Kobe, like really, really poor man. Like Great Value brand Kobe,' Smith explained. "And I was like yeah. And we were sitting in Rodney Lipson's class and he called the P.A. man, Nathan at the time and he was like 'Mountain Mamba, let's call him Mountain Mamba,' and it just kind of stuck from there."
Throughout his career, Smith has been named a NAIA DII All-American, NCCAA DI First Team All-American, First Team River States Conference member, and NCCAA DI Mid-East Region Player of the Year. He has also received River States Conference and NCCAA DI Student-Athlete of the Week honors.
This season, Smith and the Eagles won the NCCAA DI Mid-East Region Basketball Championship and earned a trip to the NCCAA National Tournament. Unfortunately, the season was cut short due to COVID-19 and the tournament was ultimately cancelled. Smith is in the same boat as every other athlete, trying to figure out a way to stay in shape despite the closing of gyms due to COVID-19."Before all this started, I just had keys to the gym. I'd just go to the gym, get a couple hours in by myself. Now it's just everything's from home." However long the wait might be, Smith hopes to be to fulfill his dream and play the game he loves. "It wouldn't matter to me if I was the only person left and I was over there playing just me. I just love basketball."
Smith says that Alice Lloyd College helped him become a better man, saying, “I did a lot of growing up at ALC over the last four years on and off the court. I think I’ve become a better player and a better man.” He credits his talents and opportunities to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Though he feels that he’s still a long way from achieving his dream of playing professionally, signing with an agency is the next step in making that childhood dream a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.