Blonda Sue Burns, 68, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 20th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London. 

Blonda was born in Manchester, KY on July 1, 1951, a daughter of the late Goldie (Mills) and Vernon Smith. 

She is survived by her husband Jim Burns of London; her daughter, Sonya McWhorter and husband Quentin, and her grandson, Quinn McWhorter, all of Lexington. 

Blonda is also survived by her sister, Judy Walker of London; and three brothers: Oakley Smith of Goose Rock, Raymond Smith of London, and David Smith of Little Goose. 

In addition to her parents, Blonda was preceded in death by her brother, Tillman Smith. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

May 23
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
May 23
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
