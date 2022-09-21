t’s a beautiful day to save lives.
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, anemia, blood disorders, and chronic illnesses, serious and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant.
This time of the year we’re reminded of how thankful we are. It’s the time of year we tend to give more. Take some time today to go out to Clay County Health Department to donate you could save someone’s life.
Where? County Health Department - 330 Shamrock Road Manchester, KY 40962
When? TODAY Wednesday 21st, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
