The weather this week has been wild, hasn’t it? The beginning of the week started off with a storm that was everything from a tornado, to hurricane, with thunder from down under! In Kentucky, you just never know what kinda weather you’re gonna get. We do have all seasons, though. Although, I feel like Spring and Fall are the shortest. And Winter drags on forever, while Summer takes over spring all too quickly.
In Clay County, we’ve had our fair share of storm disasters. We won’t ever forget the Bar Creek flood of 1992. When 5 inches of rain fell within a 1 hour period. It was then, a creek, that could be walked across, turned into a raging river. Lives were lost, homes lost, injuries and devastation. Many times, these storms come unannounced. Maybe we are expecting a little rain but we can never be prepared for how quickly water can rise. It’s important to know how to be safe in storms. Water is such a strong force, so if you’re in low ground, get to higher ground. Turn around, don’t drown is the smartest advice to heed to, when driving in water. The thing about water is, you can’t stop it. Last year, we had flooding in Oneida that actually got inside many homes and businesses. All that was left when the water went down was mud, debris and stink. It comes in fast and leaves a mess behind.
Then we have snow and ice in the winter. The hills and mountains where we live, can make for a dangerous situation. We have humidity in Kentucky. Averaging at 70.3%. Alaska is number 1 for humidity, averaging at 77.1%. We have heat, cold, rain, snow, dust storms, windstorms and even earthquakes. Wild Kentucky weather. That’s what we have.
I read that Santa Barbara CA is known to have the most 75 degrees and sunny days. Maybe I’d like to visit there. 75 degrees is good with me. But I’m okay with living in the wild weather country. Rain reminds me of breaking beans on my granny’s porch. Summer reminds me of playing outside and riding my bike up and down the holler. Spring, has always reminded me of allergies. Fall is when the ladybugs come in the October sun. And winter, the blizzard of 1993. I was 12 at that time. I remember it well.
If you don’t like the weather here, just stick around. It’ll change.
Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows.
-Helen Keller
