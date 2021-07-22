With many false statements being made about the relocation of the Hoskins Cemetery, The Enterprise sat down with Board Attorney Sharon Allen and Superintendent William Sexton for a Q&A session on the issue.
Question: What makes the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery different from the relocation of the Marlowe and Lunsford cemeteries on the Memorial Drive Project where 24 plus graves were moved?
Answer: The Clay County Board of Education already owned the property where Hoskins cemetery is located so the Board was able to ask the Fiscal Court for a resolution authorizing removal rather than filing a condemnation action in Circuit Court that included authority to relocate a cemetery. Pursuant to KRS 162.030 boards of education can also initiate condemnation proceedings pursuant to the Eminent Domain Act for the purchase of real estate to be used for school purposes.
Question: Did the Board of Education have to obtain permission from the next of kin to relocate the graves from Hoskins Cemetery?
Answer: No. With a resolution from the fiscal court or other court order permission from next of kin as defined by law was not required.
Question: Are all the graves going to Manchester Memorial Gardens?
Answer: Unless next of kin request a different arrangement, all graves must be relocated to the nearest perpetual care cemetery. The only perpetual care cemetery in Clay County is Manchester Memorial Gardens. Some families have already requested that their loved ones be moved to their family cemetery.
Question: How will the disinterment and reinterment be performed?
Answer: All services must be performed by a licensed funeral director. Licensed funeral directors and funeral homes routinely re-locate graves and are trained to do so. Each known or suspected grave will be removed individually, and a search will be made for other graves that may be unmarked or unknown by individuals trained to locate such graves. If necessary, new containers will be provided prior to relocation. All graves moved to Manchester Memorial Gardens will have to be placed in a metal vault and a bronze marker used. For graves moved to other cemeteries the rules for that particular cemetery will be followed.
Question: What happens to the headstones from Hoskins Cemetery?
Answer: If the new cemetery allows it, the original headstones will be moved to the new location. Manchester Memorial Gardens requires bronze markers. Markers will be purchased for those graves that are relocated there. Bronze military markers that are at Hoskins Cemetery can be used at Manchester Memorial Gardens. At this time it is unknown what will happen to headstones that are not re-located. Some headstones at the cemetery were left there after families relocated loved ones and were evidently unwanted. An attempt will be made to contact next of kin as defined by law for input as to the others. All military headstones/markers will be preserved pending later decisions as to final location.
Question: Once all the known graves are removed, what happens next?
Answer: After all known graves and currently unknown but later discovered graves are moved excavation work will begin to slowly remove dirt to a depth of eight feet in an attempt to discover any other graves.
Question: Is this project being paid for with grants or federal funding?
Answer: No
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.