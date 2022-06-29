“We will do whatever it takes to protect our students.” Those were the words of board member Leewood Cornett following the vote to create a new Board of Education police force.
The board has agreed to hire as many certified School Resource Officers as possible to protect their facilities.
House Bill 63 has mandated that every school facility have a certified officer, but the state mandate came without funding.
“No matter the cost we will do whatever it takes to provide the best learning environment possible for our students,” said board member Anthony Lovett during the meeting.
The new bill also complicates the supply of officers available as the city police department and sheriff’s department have the only certified officers working within the county.
The board of education had two options-utilize SRO’s through the city or county or create their own department.
“There’s no wiggle room in compliance with HB 63,” Superintendent William Sexton said. “Regardless if you have enough certified officers to hire from, it doesn’t change the mandate and funding is immaterial.”
Thankfully the Clay County Board of Education is strong financially and can withstand the added expense.
“Other than Laurel County, we are the strongest financially of any school district in our area,” Chairman Mark Hoskins said. “That credit goes to the leadership of our superintendent, William Sexton.”
The board voted to create the police department and immediately start advertising for officers and a supervisor to lead the department.
The board will be using a tier pay system for hiring certified officers.
0-5 yrs. Experience $17 an hr.; 6-10 yrs. exp. $20 an hr.; 11-15 yr. exp. $22 an hr.; 16 plus yr. exp. $25 an hour.
A pay system for hiring retired certified officers was also created based on days worked. 240 days is $55,000 per year; 220 days $50,000; 180 days $42,000.
The supervisor position will have a salary ranging from $60,0000 to $70,000 per year.
Full-time officers will also have a take home vehicle.
“We are going to make large investment in this,” said Superintendent Sexton.
The board will be offering hazardous duty retirement to the officers also. The initial startup costs including salaries and equipment could reach $1 million.
