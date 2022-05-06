With inflation on the rise, the board of education took steps to help their employees during Monday night’s board meeting.
A raise of 3.5% for all employees was approved by the board members.
The raise will cost approximately $600,000 per year and will be funded by the SEEK increase per student recently approved by the Kentucky Legislature.
Superintendent William Sexton said the board did not hesitate in helping their employees.
“This board is always concerned with finding ways to help our employees,” Sexton said.
Since 2015, Sexton and the board has raised employee salaries by 11.5%.
In a comparison to other counties, Clay’s salaries for certified and classified staff have fallen behind considerably, but not now.
“That’s really been a focus of ours, to ensure our staff salaries stay competitive with surrounding areas,” Sexton said.
Certified staff members with 25 plus years of experience will see another 3% increase in their pay from this point forward.
“That’s another way this board wanted to help our longtime employees,” Sexton said.
The board also gave all employees a $1,500 bonus at Christmas as part of the ESSER funding.
“This board really values our employees and continually looks for ways to help them,” Sexton added.
