All full-time employees with the Clay County Board of Education will receive a $1,500 stipend before the Christmas holiday.
The board approved the measure in a special called meeting Monday night.
The money will be used from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).
In other news from the board meeting, members agreed on two plans to be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education for the new Area Technology Center to be located at Clay County High School.
-The board also agreed to accept the bid for tree removal as part of the ongoing site improvements at the high school.
-Manchester Elementary renovation is progressing as various parts of the school is now complete.
-The board is awaiting to approve the bid for the removal of the bleachers at Tiger Stadium.
-The Building and Grounds document for the improvements to the Clay County High School Athletic Complex has been submitted to KDE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.