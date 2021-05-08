Boat access to Bert Combs Lake is currently unavailable due to the closure of the boat ramp access road. Any trailered boat will be unable to launch from the area. The parking lot at the end of Bert T Combs Lake Road is open, creating access to Beech Creek Wildlife Management Area and allowing kayaks, canoes, and other small watercraft to be carried to the water. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is working with the city of Manchester to re-open boat access as soon as possible.

