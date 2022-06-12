Bob “Guitar Bob” Galbraith, age 76 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. He was born on Saturday, November 24, 1945 in Kansas City, Kansas to Robert and Anna Kishore Galbraith. He was a welder and a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Jet Engine Mechanic and pulled 3 tours in Vietnam. Guitar Bob also rededicated his life to the Lord on Easter Sunday over 27 years ago. He loved the Lord and attended many different churches but the most important one he took membership in is the Church of his Lord and Savior. Guitar Bob influenced and blessed many lives through his ministry for the Lord and his musical gift of playing the guitar.
He leaves to mourn his passing hiis soul mate and best friend: Anna Martin Galbraith, his son: Bobby Galbraith and his wife Donna and his daughters: Dawn Grim, Denise Sturgill and husband Mike and Faith Heeley and husband Dale. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his special friends: Donnie McKissic, Scotty Jewell and Les Baker as well as his siblings: Mary Bell and husband Bruce and Terri Cass.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Anna Galbraith.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
