Bobbie Jo Grubb, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 4th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home in Manchester, KY.
Bobbie was born in Pineville, KY on July 7, 1938, a daughter of the late Lee and Emma Pennington Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coolidge Grubb.
Bobbie is survived by her children: Dennis Grubb of Garrard, Leroy Grubb and his wife Lisa of Tennessee, Leslie Grubb and his wife Kelly of Tennessee, Judy Garvin and her husband Phillip of Indiana, Brenda Collett of Manchester, Mae Jeffers and her husband Darryl of Tennessee, and Loretta Marion and her husband Larry of Tennessee.
She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Odell Collins, Thomas Ables, Rae Dean Collins, and Lois Collins.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tony Bowling and Hartsell McCurry officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
