Bobbie Jo Robinson, age 84 departed this life on Friday, September 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sunday, May 15, 1938 in Manchester, Kentucky to Eugene and Glada (Hounchell) Clark. She was a legal secretary; she worked as a secretary for the public schools and a member of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Allan E. Robinson and Sonya, and Paula Jo Creech; these grandchildren: Allan Forrester Robinson, Skyler L. Robinson and Jaylyn, Austin Robinson and Courtney, Trenton Paul Creech, Trevor Creech, Hannah Jo Reynolds, and Abigail Reynolds and one great grandson: Grayson C. Robinson. Also surviving are one sister and one brother: Sharon M. Storm and Eugene H. Clark and Mary Jane, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Glada Clark; her husband: Paul Robinson and her special aunt: Golda Vallance.
Funeral Services for Bobbie Jo Robinson will be conducted on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Frank Peters will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Cress Cemetery in the Robinson Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 11AM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
