Bobby Barrett, 72, husband of Jean Rigsby died Wednesday, May 17,2023, at his residence, Versailles, Kentucky. He was born August 16,1950 in Oneida, Kentucky to Vernon and Daisy Newman Barrett. He was a painter, enjoyed fishing, horse racing, and other sports.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Charlene Northcutt, Richard Barrett, Verna Sue Judd, and Benny Dale Barrett.
Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean Rigsby, Versailles, Kentucky, daughters, Jessica Roberts (Travis), Georgetown, Kentucky, Carole Dene Saylor (Robert), Georgetown, Kentucky, Tresa Sue Creech, Georgetown, Kentucky, Carrie Van Hoose (Charlie), Stamping Ground, Kentucky, Michelle Jones, Georgetown, Kentucky, sister, Ruth Ann Barrett, Beattyville, Kentucky, brother, Delmar Ray Barrett, Florida many loving grandchildren, numerous niece’s and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 22,2023 at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Versailles. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in Crest Lawn Cemetery, Georgetown, Kentucky. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Bobby’s tribute page.
