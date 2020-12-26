Bobby Lee Gray, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 23rd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Bobby was born in Manchester, KY on February 13, 1953, a son of the late Estill and Verdlain (Smallwood) Gray.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Corum) Gray; his son, Brent Gray and wife Ashley of London; and his three daughters: Misty Creech and husband Raymond of London, Stephanie Hoskins and husband Darrell Wayne of Manchester, and Kayla Jackson and husband Brian Manchester.
Bobby is also survived by his brother, Donnie Gray and wife Beverly of Manchester; and the following grandchildren: Alivia and Laura Beth Hoskins, Karlee Gray, Bryce Hobbs, Keaton Creech, and Brennan, Noah, Isaiah, and Khloe Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles Raven Gray and Willie Ray Gray.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Clay Bishop and Donald Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.