Bobby Hoskins, 77 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 3rd, 2021 at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5th at 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel in Manchester, Kentuck
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 6th at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Reid and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky.
Bobby was born to the late Willie and Marie Hoskins in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 16, 1943. He was a mechanic most of his life and could fix most anything that had a motor. Bobby was a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.
Bobby was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Cordia Stewart on April 18, 1961. This year they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they raised 5 children. He taught his children to always work hard at whatever they do in live. He was so proud of his children.
Bobby lived his life to the fullest and among his passions were family, the great outdoors, travel, music, classic cars and singing for the Lord.
Bobby was kind and compassionate always being there for his family and friends. He always had time to answer a question, solve a problem or lend a hand. His quick wit and humor will be dearly missed by many.
Bobby is survived by his wife: Cordia and his children: Billie and Randy Young of Manchester, Kentucky, Buster and Glenda Hoskins of Manchester, Kentucky, Walter Hoskins of Manchester, Kentucky, Daniel and Linda Hoskins of Lily, Kentucky and Lisa and Scott Emond of Manchester, Kentucky. Together Bobby and Cordia have nine grandchildren: Angela Hampton, Buster Hoskins, Joshua Young, Chris Mills, Christopher Hoskins, Justin Emond, Ashley Sowders, Courtney Emond and Jonathan Hoskins. Bobby and Cordia also have 19 great grandchildren.
Bobby is preceded in death by his brothers: John Hoskins and Dennis Hoskins and his sisters: Edna Rae Morris, Della Grace Roberts and Wanda Browning.
Bobby is survived by his brothers: Hughie Hoskins, Dwight Hoskins, Glen Hoskins and Archie Hoskins along with his sisters: Linda Price and Mary Davis.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
