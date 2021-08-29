Bobby Joe Wilson born September 13, 1971 departed this life on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital. He was 49 years old. Bobby Joe was born at Hyden, Ky., the son of Linda Woods Wilson and the late Clarence Wilson. Bobby Joe was a member of the Rockhouse Baptist Church in Hyden & was a life-long resident of Hyden, Ky. He enjoyed fishing, riding 4-wheelers and his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Mr. Bobby Joe Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Wilson. Mr. Bobby Joe Wilson leaves the following relatives surviving; his loving and devoted mother, Linda Woods Wilson of Hyden, Ky., beloved sons; Zachary Wilson & Tracy of Hyden, Ky., Austin Trey Wilson & Breanne of Stinnett, Ky., Collin Wilson, Cameron Wilson, both of Hyden, Ky. beloved daughter; Presley Napier & Ryan of Hyden, Ky., Step-Sons; James Lowe & Tabitha of Stinnett, Ky., Eric Lowe and Rachel of Helton, Ky., Timothy Amos of Hyden, Ky., special cousins; Russell Morgan & Deb of London, Ky., Scotty Morgan & Jolene of Manchester, Ky., treasured granddaughter; Arabella Wilson, special aunt Ophia Morgan of Manchester, special friend; Roger Crandall & wife, Jo, along with a host of special relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
