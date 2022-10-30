Bobby Lane Morgan, age 69 departed this life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, June 18, 1953 in Hyden, Kentucky to the union of Ueal and Laurie Bray Morgan.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Opha Woods Morgan, his sons: Russell Lane Morgan and Debbie and Bobby Scott Morgan and Jolene as well as his grandchildren: Korry, Savannah, Austin, Wyatt, Scott, Jaden, Chloe and Alex and Hannah and his great grandchildren: Zander, Mason and Ryder. Also surviving are his siblings Roy Morgan, Jimmy Morgan, Billy Morgan, Janie Bowling and Dora Jean Asher.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ueal and Laurie Morgan and his siblings: Ray Morgan, Clayton Morgan, Donald Lee Morgan, Russell Morgan and Lillie Morgan.
Funeral Services for Bobby Lane Morgan will be conducted on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Buford Hooker and Rev. Ryan Osborne will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Mosley Cemetery in the Red Bird Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.