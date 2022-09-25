Bobby Lee Garrett, age 80, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Bobby was born in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Grace Edwards Garrett. Bobby was a member of Pilot Knob Baptist Church. He was an entrepreneur and operated many businesses throughout his work career. He had a strip-mining company, was a heavy equipment operator, owner and operator of Garrett's Service Station and Big Hill Auto Parts. He was a jack of all trades. In his free time, he enjoyed drag racing, flying his two-seater Cessna, and competing at truck pulls. He was a member of the KY Truck Pullers Association.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Ann Gabbard Garrett; three brothers, an infant, Carl Garrett, Danny Glen "Boonie" Garrett, and Andy L. "Drew" Garrett; and one sister Marenia Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Gina (Don) Wiles; his granddaughters, Lindsay Wiles (Chase) Trimble, and Natasha Wiles (Brandon) Cameron; four great grandchildren, Eden Grace Trimble, Eva Rose Trimble, Maddox Cameron, and Hudson Cameron; and two sisters, Virginia (John) Cornett Stanton, and Evelyn Garrett. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Deron Cobb officiating. Entombment will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Don Wiles, Chase Trimble, Brandon Cameron, Jonathan Garrett, Scott Cornett, and Craig Garrett. Honorary bearers will be Maddox Cameron, Hudson Cameron, Scott Hansel, Darnell Martin, Danny Allen, Caleb Coffey, Richard Bowman, and Bobby Hubble.
