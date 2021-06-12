Mr. Bobby Lee Reid, age 79, departed this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Advent Health Manchester. He was born on Friday, May 8, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Calvin Gary Reid and Beatrice (Bowman) Ponder.  He was a farmer, a member of the Fellowship Tabernacle and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired foreman for Detroit Diamond Tool and Die Factory.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children:  Maria Mills of Barbourville, Bobbie (Danny) Stanley, Anita Brown, Kevin (Kim) Reid, Jonathan (Nancy) Reid, Michael (Tabatha) Reid and Crystal Reid all of Manchester.  Also surviving are these grandchildren:  Robert Craft, Charlie Rawlings, Chelsea Rawlings, Taylor Sams, Jerome Brown, Mercede Northern, Brandon Brown, Marissa Reid, Kyra Reid, Peyton Reid, Mattix Minton, Trenton Reid, Raegan Reid, Paislyn Reid, Emberlyn Reid, Landon Evans and Lydia Evans and 10 great grandchildren; these sisters:  Margaret Cupp, Betty Ann Robinson and Rena Faye Pennington.

He is preceded in death by his wife:  Juanita Reid; his parents:  Calvin Reid and Beatrice Ponder and his brothers:  Laney Reid and Tony Ponder.

Funeral services for Bobby Lee Reid will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 8 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Burchell will be officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Service information

Jun 12
Visitation
Saturday, June 12, 2021
7:00PM-9:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 12
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 12, 2021
9:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
