Bobby Ray Henson, 70, of East Bernstadt, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Bobby was born in Manchester, KY on December 22, 1951, a son of the late Frank and Edith Sizemore Henson.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Sharon Jackson Henson; and his children: Robert Henson, Michael Henson, Brian Henson and wife Shay, Johnathon Henson, and Tammy Turbyfill and husband Jerry, all of East Bernstadt, KY.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kayla Hess and husband Dustin, Kimberly Henson, Kirsten Henson, Paxton Henson, Phoenix Henson, Blakelynn Grady, Jace Henson, and Natalie Henson; and great-grandchildren: Greyson Hess and Ensley Hess; and the following brothers and sisters: Jesse Henson and wife Loretta of Manchester, Cecil Henson of Manchester, Lesley Henson of London, Jeff Henson of Manchester, Betty Sue Swafford of Manchester, Angela Grigsby and husband George of Manchester, and Virginia Hinkle and husband Leon of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by these brothers and sister: Frankie Henson, Harold Henson, Marty Henson, and Katherine Gibson; and his brother-in-law, Don Swafford.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson and George Grigsby officiating.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
