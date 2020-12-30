Bobby Robinson, age 69 departed this life on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, November 28, 1951 in Manchester to the union of Carlo and Evelyn Deaton Robinson. He was a Long Haul Truck Driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Robert Wayne Robinson, Randy Robinson, Bobby Robinson and Brittany Hicks and her husband Richard. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Hailey, Tanner, Claire, Hunter, Beckem, Tucker, Waylan and Nolan as well as his sisters: Vicki Burns and her husband Joey and Sue Lunsford.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Carlo and Evelyn Robinson and his nephew: Matthew Lunsford.
There will not be any services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.