Bobby Stewart age 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, October 23rd at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Bobby was born on September 8th, 1955 to the union of Wiley and Marie Keen Stewart. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his son Tyrone Stewart, his dad Wiley Stewart, and two brothers Eugene and Ted Stewart, one nephew Darrell Gene Stewart.
Bobby leaves behind his wife Patsy Stewart and son Rusty Bowling of Manchester, KY, and daughter Paige Bowling of Manchester, KY.
He also leaves behind 7 sisters and 1 brother: Geraldine Gray and husband Arnold, Carlene Walker, Patsy Hicks and husband Howard, Marietta Wilson and husband Ronnie, Joetta Wagers and husband Chester all of Manchester, Ky, Edna Jean Berstch and husband Gordon, Arlene Teague of Hamilton, OH. One brother Michael Wayne Stewart of Hamilton, OH.
Bobby also leaves behind a host of special nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
Bobby loved Coon Hunting, he was a Kentucky Wildcat Fan, he loved to play cornhoe, horseshoes, fishing, and dancing with family.
Services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, Golden Smith officiated. Burial followed in the Walker Cemetery in Manchester.
Obituary courtesy of Britton Funeral Home.
