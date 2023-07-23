Bobby Wayne Hinkle was born September 12, 1950 in Clay County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Henry Hinkle and Sallie Proffitt Hinkle. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Proffitt Hinkle who survives of Manchester, Kentucky. He is also survived by his three children, Sally Johnson and husband Randy, Michael Hinkle and wife Brandi all of London, Kentucky, and Shannon Eaton and husband James of Corbin, Kentucky; five siblings, Elsa Martin, Gene Hinkle both of Ohio, Ulas Hinkle of Indiana, Delbert Hinkle and Phyllis McQueen both of London; four grandchildren, Tyler Guth, Madison Johnson, Cameron Hinkle, and Connor Hinkle; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, Charlie Hinkle, Gladys Parker, and Everett Hinkle.
He retired as a mechanic at Martin's Peterbilt and he was a member at Lebanon United Baptist Church for fifty seven years and where he was also a deacon for thirty two years.
Bobby Wayne Hinkle departed this life Tuesday, July 18, 2023 being 72 years, 10 months, and 6 days of age.
