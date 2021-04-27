Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel are conducting a death investigation regarding a deceased individual that was found in a pond off Blakely Road, approximately 4 miles South west of London on Monday morning April 26, 2021 at approximately 11:26 AM.
Sheriff's investigators report that area residents made the discovery and called 911. When investigators arrived at the scene, they located a male subject deceased in the pond. An investigation is underway to determine a positive identification on the individual and cause of death.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
