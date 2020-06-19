Identification has been made on the body found in a burned vehicle over an embankment on Poss Roberts Road, just off Ky. 149.
Debra Roberts, 67, of Manchester, has been identified as the victim, according to the Clay County Coroner's office.
The investigation is being treated as a homicide, according to police.
KSP Detective Jordan Hopkins is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by State Police personnel, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
We will have more information on this tragic story as it develops.
