Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 18, 2023, at approximately 12:41 AM Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested JL Boggs of Manchester. The arrest occurred off highway 80 on Morning Glory Rd when Deputy Brumley stopped a vehicle for infractions. Deputy Brumley noted that the driver of the vehicle displayed signs of intoxication. Through investigation Deputy Brumley determined the subject to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. The subject was placed into custody without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Officers Derrick Carr, and Officer Brayden Gibbs. Attached
JL, Boggs of Manchester was charged with.
. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances- 1st Offense
. No Registration plates.
. No Registration Receipt.
. Careless Driving.
. Failure Of Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.