Boil Water Advisory for Customers of Manchester Water Works
Date issued: 5/21/2020
Time issued: 2:00 pm
A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Manchester Water Works.
Location: Highway 421 South from Mike's Quick Stop to the Leslie County line, including Garrard, Barbourville Rd., Paces Creek, Chop Bottom, Lockards Creek, Goose Rock, Elk Creek, Mill Creek, Sand Hill, Redbird, Big Creek, Highway 66 to Oneida and all side roads.
This advisory has been issued due to: water main break
Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.
Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.
This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.
For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory contact Manchester Water at 598-3456.
