A boil water advisory has been issued by the city of Manchester!
***Boil Water Advisory***
Date issued: 6/13/2022
Time issued: 6:00 am
A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Manchester Water Works.
Location: In town-Pennington Hill, Marcum Hill, Muddy Gap, Town Branch, Liberty Hills, Radio Hill.
Out of town-Highway 421 South from the 4-lane to the Leslie County line. Highway 66 to the Leslie County line. Highway 66 North to the junction of Highway 66 and Highway 1482. Including all side roads. Highway 80 to the Big Hill. Areas included are Garrard, Goose Rock, Barbourville Road, Big Creek, Hector, Sand Hill, Horse Creek, Hooker, Little Goose to Hacker Elementary.
This advisory has been issued due to: Pressure loss
Following such an event, the potential exist for bacteriological contamination of the water supply, therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.
Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.
