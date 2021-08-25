Bonnie Jones Minton passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021. She was born in Clay County,
Kentucky December 11, 1949, the daughter of Jim and Julia (Gregory) Jones. She graduated High School with the Class of 1968, followed by graduation from Cosmetology School.
Following graduation, she met and married the love of her life, Lawrence Minton. They moved with the
Navy to Memphis and Key West before settling in Orange Park, Florida with their three children.
The most important and rewarding role of her life was being a mother and nana. The greatest joy in her
life was her family.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Elaine Dickerson (Phillip Dickerson); two sons; Thomas William
Minton (Heather Minton), and Michael Sean Minton (Emily Minton); grandchildren Lauren, Tomi, Alec,
Jacob, Luke, Oliver, and Piper; great-grandchildren Leah, Evan, and Noble; brothers Bob Jones (Nancy
Jones), Ed Jones (Marilyn Jones), and Charles Jones (Lisa Jones); sisters Sylvania Scalf (Jesse Scalf) and Mary Ann Chestnut (James Chestnut); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Jones Collins.
A Graveside Service will be held September 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Chestnut Family Cemetery, 91 Sally's
Branch Road, London, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the March of Dimes.
Lawrence Minton passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky
August 31, 1948, the son of Arnold and Nannie Pearl (Proffitt) Minton. He graduated from Berea College with degrees in Mathematics and Secondary Education.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy where he earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He
married the love of his life, Bonnie Jones Minton, in 1960. They moved with the Navy to Memphis and
Key West before settling in Orange Park, Florida with their three children. After retiring from the Navy in 1992, he began a teaching career in Clay County, Florida until retirement.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Elaine Dickerson (Phillip Dickerson); two sons; Thomas William
Minton (Heather Minton), and Michael Sean Minton (Emily Minton); grandchildren Lauren, Tomi, Alec,
Jacob, Luke, Oliver, and Piper; great-grandchildren Leah, Evan, and Noble; brother Clifford Minton
(Geneva Minton); sisters Wanda Jarvis and Brenda Allen (Roy Allen); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jimmy Wayne Jarvis.
A Graveside Service will be held September 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Chestnut Family Cemetery, 91 Sally's
Branch Road, London, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Youth Haven Bible Camp, Beattyville, KY.
Courtesy announcement for Laurel Funeral Home.
