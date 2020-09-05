Bonnie Barnes, age 70 departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.  She was born on Wednesday, September 21, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky to Walter and Lillie Walker Moore.  She worked for the Kentucky State Department of Family Support and a member of the St. Paul AME Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Gretchen Jewell and her husband Russell, her grandchildren: Shay Cotton, Coty Arnold and Tru Jewell and her great grandchild: Marlee Arnold.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Lillie Moore, her son: Michael Barnes and her siblings: Dorothy Mays, Bernice Wallace, Walter Moore, Jr., Norma Pennington, Leslie Moore and William “Odie” Moore.

Graveside services for Bonnie Barnes will be conducted on Sunday, September 6 at 2 PM at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.  Rev. Sherry Green will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest next to her brother: William “Odie” Moore in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Barnes, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Sep 6
Graveside Service
Sunday, September 6, 2020
3:00PM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
Memory Lane
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you