Bonnie Barnes, age 70 departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, September 21, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky to Walter and Lillie Walker Moore. She worked for the Kentucky State Department of Family Support and a member of the St. Paul AME Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Gretchen Jewell and her husband Russell, her grandchildren: Shay Cotton, Coty Arnold and Tru Jewell and her great grandchild: Marlee Arnold.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Lillie Moore, her son: Michael Barnes and her siblings: Dorothy Mays, Bernice Wallace, Walter Moore, Jr., Norma Pennington, Leslie Moore and William “Odie” Moore.
Graveside services for Bonnie Barnes will be conducted on Sunday, September 6 at 2 PM at the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Rev. Sherry Green will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her brother: William “Odie” Moore in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
