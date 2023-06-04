Bonnie Faye (Brandenburg) Denham, 73, of Brookville, was born on October 3, 1949 in Clay County, Kentucky and died on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Rawlie Brandenburg and Zella (Hubbard) Deaton. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Larry G Denham and a sister Brenda (Brandenburg) Whitaker. She is survived by her sister Barbara (Brandenburg) Foreman and brother Barry Brandenburg; three children: Lisa (Clyde) Gordon of Owenton Kentucky, Buddy Denham of Brookville, Indiana, and Angela (Kenneth) Cox of Laurel Indiana; Twelve grandchildren: Kristi Voelker, Andrew, (Emily) Voelker, Kati (Michael) Callahan, Ashley (Ryan) York, Woody (Brandy) Kater, Natasha Cox, Hannah Kater, Derick Denham, Damon Cox, Kenneth (Megan) Cox II, David Denham and Shayna Cox; twenty-two great-grandchildren: Keegan, Cooper, Colton, Bryson, Bailey, Brayton, Trey, Paisley, Ryder, Ryleigh, Otto, Brianna, Brandon, Jaden, Jacob, Zayden, Ziah, Nelly, Hudson, Edith, Eli, Jaxson.
Bonnie married Larry on October 21, 1967 in Metamora, Indiana. Together they had three beautiful children. Bonnie was a homemaker all her life. She was proficient in making crocheted blankets, doll clothes, baby clothes, hats, scarves and anything she could think of. One year, she crocheted an American Flag blanket that was auctioned off at the Metamora Fire Department.
Bonnie enjoyed vacationing in the mountains of Tennessee and riding the Harley with the love of her life and their friends. Although she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she enjoyed her quiet time watching true crime on Netflix.
Arrangements to celebrate Bonnie’s life and last ride will be determined at a later date. Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
For more information, send condolences or sign the online guest book please go to www.cookrosenberger.com. The Staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to serve Bonnie’s Family.
