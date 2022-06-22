Bonnie Gilliam age 72, of Manchester, passed away Friday, June 17th, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Bonnie is survived by the following children: Doyle Henson, Jason Gilliam, and James Gilliam, all of Manchester, and Rebecca Cheek of London.
Bonnie is also survived by the following grandchildren: Kari and Ashley Cheek, Samantha Henson, Brad Sevier, Bill Sevier, Chris Sevier, Zachary Sevier, Tierre Gilliam, and Austin Gilliam, as well as these three sisters: Irene Jones, Becky Boyd, and Flora Holland.
The funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 20th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Henson Cemetery at Billy's Branch. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.