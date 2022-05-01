Bonnie Jackson age 66 departed this life on Wednesday - April 27, 2022 at her residence in London, Kentucky. She was born on July 22, 1955 in Pineville, Kentucky to the union of Hardin and Mary Wilson Bays. She was a Teachers Assistant for the Clay County Board Of Education.
She is survived by her husband Johnny Jackson, her children Jeffrey Marcum and wife Clara, Jonathan Marcum and wife Tina, her grandchildren; Sarah Bowling and husband John, Tyler Marcum and wife Cassidy, Ryan Marcum, Cameron Marcum, Mariah Marcum and Danielle Marcum, her great granddaughter; Emma Bowling, her sister and brothers; Linda Fay Bays Harris and husband Estill, William Kenneth Bays and wife Lovella and Jerry Wayne Bays and wife Zelma and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Hardin and Mary Wilson Bays, the Father of her children; Charles Ray Marcum, her sister; Sharon Kay Bays Roark and brothers; Joel Bays, William "Bill" Bays and Hardin Bays, Jr.
Funeral services for Bonnie Jackson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday - May 1, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Lester Carpenter and Wilburn Coffey presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Bonnie Jackson will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday - April 30, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
