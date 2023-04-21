Bonnie Jones Gulley, beloved wife of the late Billy J. Gulley for 57 years. Loving sister of Ruth Smith, Lula Faye Jones, Carolyn Ann (Kenneth) Allen, Linda (Bill) Wagers, and Debbie Sue (Thomas Lee) Minton. Dear stepmother of Dora (Dave) Bradford, Debbie Jones, and the late Diana Loftus. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Amanda) Beckman. Great-grandmother of Kaitlyn Randolph, Quinton (Hannah) Beckman, and Kylie Beckman. Also survived by 14 nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, the late Gillis & the late Nettie Jones; and her siblings, the late Wilma Davidson, the late Monica Jones, the late Kathy Jones, the late Charles Jones, the late Mendel Jones, & the late W.P. Jones. Bonnie passed away on April 17, 2023, at the age of 81 years. Formerly of Manchester, KY. Member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Member of Garrard Baptist Church (Manchester, KY). Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 11:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
