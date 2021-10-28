Make plans now to attend this weekend’s BooFest sponsored by the City of Manchester and Manchester Tourism Commission.
New this year, the festival will be held at Rawlings-Stinson Park on Saturday, October 30th starting at 3 p.m.
Music will be provided by Clay County’s own Deep South, along with Rye Davis and MTV Billiam.
The BooFest will feature rides, a haunted Riverwalk, inflatables, retail and food vendors, trick or treating a mechanical bull and much more!
The trick or treat activity will start at 6 p.m. and the haunted trail at dusk!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.