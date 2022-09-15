(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – When Will Levis took that helmet-jarring hit during the first quarter of the Florida game, I didn’t think there was any way he was getting up. In fact, I had flashbacks of Tim Tebow getting hit by Kentucky defensive end Taylor Wyndham back in 2009. As you know, Tebow didn’t get up for about ten minutes after being laid out. An ambulance then took the woozy former Heisman Trophy winner to UK Hospital where he was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion.
Fortunately for Kentucky fans—unlike Tebow—Levis did indeed get up. Not only did he pop immediately back on his feet, but he recovered his wits enough to lead Kentucky (2 – 0, 1 – 0 SEC) to that improbable 26 – 16 upset victory over the Gators in the Swamp.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever been hit,” Levis acknowledged after Tuesday’s practice. “Props to that dude. It’s on me. If I don’t want that to happen again, I’ve got to be a little smarter of a football player.”
I’m not sure if resiliency and toughness is something you easily learn or is something at all related to football “smarts.” Either you have it, or you don’t.
“I guess it’s just an innate ability,” Levis clarified. “I think it’s a combination of how I’ve been able to build myself physically to take those hits. But then also just the mentality thing. Even if it’s the most bone-crushing, most uncomfortable hit, I’m going to do my best to not show that to my teammates to make sure that I stand as that individual that they can look to and have faith in. I like that as part of my personality and how I play the game.”
Kentucky fans certainly agree, especially when their Adonnis-like signal caller leads the team to a come-from-behind win and a subsequent top-10 national ranking (No. 9 in the AP poll). Other than a slight residual scratch on his face, Levis appears to have escaped the entire bloodbath unscathed.
Looking back on the possible season-defining victory, what jumped out at me the most was how Kentucky’s offense started slow, but then made numerous adjustments throughout the contest to battle back, take the lead, and finish strong.
When the Cats couldn’t run the ball early, Levis was able to hit his tight ends on passing routes. When Florida brought up their safeties to close off that option, Levis went over the top and connected with freshman sensation Dane Key for that incredible 55-yard score. By the fourth quarter, Florida defenders were left guessing and gassed as Kavosiey Smoke and the O-Line began running the ball with impunity.
That’s a testament to the entire team’s fortitude and toughness. It’s also a credit to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and his ability to adjust on the fly.
“I think it’s a team effort,” Scangarello humbly answered when asked about his football IQ. “One of the great things about this offense is that it has a lot of flexibility to in-game adjust…My favorite thing in the world is coordinating. It’s fun, the strategy of it, getting guys to buy in, seeing them go make it come alive, the euphoria after the game. It was probably as good of a feeling as I’ve had coaching that I can remember.”
Just like his quarterback was born tough, I believe Rich Scangarello was just born smart—especially in a football sense. In speaking from the podium, he reminds me of a college professor behind the lectern. The Roseville, California, native attributes much of what he’s learned to experience in the trenches and a general feel for what works in a particular situation.
“I’ve called a lot of games over my career—just at a smaller level,” Scangarello said. “Then I learned a lot of things from [San Francisco 49er head coach] Kyle Shanahan. He’s as good as there is about this stuff. You learn how when this happens, the next move. You sequence things, and then you have your halftime adjustments planned out. You kind of have a plan, and you’re able to think a couple moves ahead.”
Scangarello and company will now put that genius to the test when Youngstown State rolls into Kroger Field at noon on Saturday. The Penguins are undefeated at 2 – 0 after dispatching Duquesne 31 – 14 and Dayton 49 – 16.
Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you know the upcoming game storyline centers around UK head coach Mark Stoops and his Youngstown, Ohio, roots. It’s a reverse homecoming of sorts, with Youngstown State traveling to the commonwealth attempting to take down a favorite son who now just happens to be the winningest coach in UK Football history.
Normally, I’d predict a letdown game for Kentucky after the big Florida win. Not this time. With all the Youngstown flavor associated with this contest, UK players and coaches will all be ready to battle. They know how much this means to Coach Stoops and his “roll up your sleeves, get back to work” mentality. They won’t let him down.
Kentucky toughs it out over Youngstown State, 38 – 17.
Dr. John Huang is a UK columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. He also covers the NFL and MLB for Sports View America.
